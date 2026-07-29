IonQ OK'd For $1.8B SkyWater Merger After FTC Ends Review

By Gina Kim ( July 29, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- IonQ announced on Tuesday it scored final regulatory approval following an early termination notice by the Federal Trade Commission in its acquisition of U.S.-based semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology and that it is aiming to close the deal Friday, which will allow both companies to serve the full quantum ecosystem. ...
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