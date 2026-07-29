Apple Accused Of Not Stopping Fake Wallet Apps' Crypto Theft
By Caroline Simson ( July 29, 2026, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Apple has been hit with a federal lawsuit in California over its alleged failure to warn consumers about fraudulent cryptocurrency wallet apps available on its App Store and the risk of cryptocurrency theft posed by those apps....
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