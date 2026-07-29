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PBS Station Sues Data Co. Over 70 Years Of Archived Footage

By MJ Koo ( July 29, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A St. Louis public television station has sued a data storage company in Colorado state court to recover 50 terabytes of irreplaceable archival footage and programming spanning seven decades, alleging the company has wrongfully refused to return the data after the station's cloud storage provider ceased operations....

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