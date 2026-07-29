Buchalter Atlanta Head On Momentum Behind Office Growth
By Emily Johnson ( July 29, 2026, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The office leader for Buchalter PC's Atlanta office said the firm is growing its footprint in the city to create a stronger Southeast presence and build on the success the office has cultivated in the nearly two years that the firm has been in the city....
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