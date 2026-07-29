Bain, Tillman Plug $1.5B Into Eaton Fiber To Fund Ripple Buy

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( July 29, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Bain Capital and Tillman Global Holdings on Wednesday announced that they have plugged $1.5 billion into telecommunications company Eaton Fiber, while simultaneously announcing Eaton Fiber's plan to acquire fiber optic internet provider and network operator Ripple Fiber....
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