King & Spalding Told To End 'Shenanigans' In Bid To Exit Case

By Brian Steele ( July 29, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The individual defendants in a $300 million fraud lawsuit have accused King & Spalding LLP of appellate "shenanigans" while it seeks to exit the case due to an alleged ethics conflict, claiming the firm has falsely denied representing corporate clients despite an attorney's appearance suggesting otherwise....
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