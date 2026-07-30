Broward Sheriff Can't Duck Parkland Shooting Claims

By Carolina Bolado ( July 30, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court said Wednesday that the Broward County Sheriff must face claims from victims of the 2018 high school mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, ruling that sovereign immunity does not apply to negligence claims regarding the events on the day of the shooting....
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