Depo-Provera MDL Gets New Lead Plaintiffs After Settlement
By Carolina Bolado ( July 29, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Florida federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over a link between brain tumors and the hormonal contraceptive Depo-Provera on Wednesday approved three new pilot plaintiffs for the cases remaining after a global settlement that the judge called an "excellent outcome."...
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