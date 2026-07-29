AFGE Says VA Plans To Ax Union Contract Despite Injunction

By Emily Brill ( July 29, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs would violate an injunction and its union contract if it carries out its plan to stop honoring the contract when the pact expires Aug. 8, a union local claimed, asking a D.C. federal judge to force the agency to continue complying....
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