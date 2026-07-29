Calif. Regulator To Appeal $100M OppFi 'Rent-A-Bank' Loss
By Sarah Jarvis ( July 29, 2026, 10:08 PM EDT) -- California's financial services regulator has appealed a state judge's ruling that it cannot pursue millions in fines against Opportunity Financial for alleged "rent-a-bank" predatory lending, after the judge rejected the regulator's allegation that OppFi was the "true lender" for loans that the company argued originated from an out-of-state partner....
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