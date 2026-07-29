Colo. Hospital Patients In Gender Care Suit Seek Class Cert.

By Rachel Konieczny ( July 29, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Transgender adolescents urged a Colorado state judge Wednesday to allow them to proceed as a certified class in their lawsuit seeking to have Children's Hospital Colorado resume providing gender-affirming care for them and other transgender youth patients, arguing the class is "objectively definable."...
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