Manufacturer Can't Recoup Coverage For Gas Leak Losses

By Hope Patti ( July 29, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A semiconductor manufacturer is not entitled to additional coverage for losses it incurred after a hydrogen chloride gas leak at one of its facilities, a Texas appellate court ruled, saying the company failed to show it suffered damages that exceeded its policies' deductible and were unrelated to excluded corrosion....
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