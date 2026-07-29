11th Circ. Leery Of Bid To Revive Citibank ATM Fee Bias Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( July 29, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit appeared skeptical Tuesday of customers' push to unwind Citibank's victory in a suit over a program that waives ATM fees at minority-owned banks, pressing the challengers on whether they had standing to bring the lawsuit. ...
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