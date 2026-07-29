USC Says Caltech Can't Claim Ownership In Multiplexing IP

By Gina Kim ( July 29, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The University of Southern California sued a former professor in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday claiming he and two other inventors impermissibly assigned their rights in multiplexing technology, allegedly developed using USC's resources, to Caltech, which claims sole ownership over it and sued other entities for patent infringement....
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