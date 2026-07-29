Former Trump Lawyer Officially Takes The Helm At SDNY

By Hailey Konnath ( July 29, 2026, 10:08 PM EDT) -- James McDonald, a former Sullivan & Cromwell LLP partner who represented President Donald Trump in his appeal of his criminal conviction, was sworn in as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday after McDonald's predecessor Jay Clayton departed to serve as director of national intelligence....
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