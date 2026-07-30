Advocacy Group Says Law Firm Fellowship Program Biased

By Patrick Hoff ( July 30, 2026, 11:11 AM EDT) -- A legal advocacy group said Thursday it had lodged U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charges against a nonprofit and law firms including Jones Day, White & Case and Morgan Lewis, claiming Muslim and Middle Eastern students were getting unlawful preference in a fellowship program....
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