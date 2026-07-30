Del. Advancement Dispute Edges Toward Default, Sanctions

By Jarek Rutz ( July 30, 2026, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court chancellor has said she is considering entering a default against two entities tied to a Bahamas medical school and weighing sanctions against their controller, sharply criticizing what she described as years of discovery obstruction and apparent efforts to evade the court's orders....
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