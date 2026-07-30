Simpson Thacher Trial Hears Of 'Grave Risk' In PIPE Deals
By Madison Arnold ( July 30, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- An attorney who is an expert in private investment in public equity transactions told a Florida jury hearing a malpractice case against Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP Thursday that companies who enter into an agreement similar to the one Patriot National Inc. did take on "grave risk."...
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