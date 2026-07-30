Jailed Ex-Union Head Again Denied Release To Care For Wife
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 30, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- After reconsidering his previous denial of incarcerated ex-Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty's request for compassionate release to care for his disabled wife, a Pennsylvania federal judge has again held that the former International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 business manager should remain in prison to serve out his six-year sentence for bribery and embezzlement....
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