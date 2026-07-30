Mich. Justices Overrule Longtime Med Mal Filing Rule

By Melanie Dorsey ( July 30, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned a 20-year-old precedent that had barred many wrongful death medical malpractice lawsuits, ruling personal representatives may use the state's medical malpractice tolling statute to extend the time for filing claims after serving a required notice of intent to sue. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.