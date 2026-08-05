MF Doom IP Suit Highlights Hurdles For Trademark Claims

By Scott Mortman and Eden Burkow ( August 5, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- For intellectual property attorneys seeking to protect their clients' brands, identifying infringing products often is the hard part. In Gas Drawls LLC v. Whaleco Inc., which was dismissed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on June 24, counsel for Gas Drawls LLC learned otherwise....
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