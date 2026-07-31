Boy Scouts Claimant Blames Ex-Counsel For Lost $2.7M

By Rose Krebs ( July 31, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- An individual has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reinstate his direct abuse claim against the Boy Scouts' settlement trust, asserting that Ahrens Law APC failed to file certain documents on time and saying that resulted in his claim — valued at up to $2.7 million — being tossed....
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