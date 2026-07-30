Colo. Energy Firms Sue Over $79.5M Surface Use Dispute
By MJ Koo ( July 30, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Three Colorado energy and real estate companies have sued a Chevron subsidiary in Colorado state court over allegations that it repeatedly drilled oil and gas wells in a Greeley-area acquisition zone without using surface locations they were contractually entitled to provide or paying required compensation, seeking damages exceeding $79.5 million....
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