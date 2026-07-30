Wells Fargo Can't Collect $4M 'Stranger' Policy, 8th Circ. Says

By Danielle Ferguson ( July 30, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday upheld a ruling that an insurer does not have to pay out a $4 million life insurance policy to Wells Fargo Bank NA, finding the policy taken out on the now-deceased man was void because it was obtained through a scheme meant to benefit investors....
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