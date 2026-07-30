Wash. Justices Say University Owed Duty In Hazing Death Suit

By Rachel Riley ( July 30, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Supreme Court said in a 5-4 ruling Thursday that Washington State University had a duty to protect a student who died of alcohol poisoning following a hazing ritual at an off-campus party, including by taking steps to ensure fraternities were following rules against alcohol misuse and hazing....
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