CBP Outlines Rates, Classifications For Pharma Tariffs

By Dylan Moroses ( July 30, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. pharmaceutical giants aren't expected to face various tariff rates up to 100% on certain imported patented drugs and ingredients beginning Friday, but all importers must begin to classify their goods that will eventually be subject to the duties, according to customs guidance published Thursday...
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