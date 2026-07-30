Minneapolis' Former Top Public Defender Gets Disbarred

By Hailey Konnath ( July 30, 2026, 11:48 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday disbarred Hennepin County's former chief public defender after he was convicted of felony tax evasion and found to have misappropriated client funds, calling his actions "the most serious types of attorney misconduct."...
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