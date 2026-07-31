ITV Launches £100M Buyback After Securing £1.6B Sale Deal
By Irene Madongo ( July 31, 2026, 3:33 PM BST) -- ITV PLC kicked off a share buyback program worth up to £100 million ($134 million) on Friday after it agreed earlier in July to sell its broadcast and streaming division to Sky Group for as much as £1.6 billion....
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