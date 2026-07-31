NJ University Hit With Class Claims Over Data Breach

By Carla Baranauckas ( July 31, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Kean University failed to implement basic cybersecurity safeguards prior to a ransomware attack attributed to cybercrime group Qilin, exposing the personal information of thousands of students, applicants, alumni and employees and leaving them at lifelong risk of identity theft, according to a proposed class action brought in New Jersey federal court....
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