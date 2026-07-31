Fed Pitches New Rules On Loans To Bank 'Insiders'

By Sarah Jarvis ( July 31, 2026, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve Board on Friday proposed updates to its rule limiting the loans a bank can offer its executives, board members and major shareholders who could influence the bank's lending decisions, saying the updates to outdated monetary thresholds aim to help community bank leaders....
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