Ex-Symplicity Founder Challenges Sale Structure In Chancery

By Jarek Rutz ( July 31, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The founder of student software company Symplicity has sued H.I.G. Capital affiliates, Goldman Sachs lending entities, Crestline Specialty Lending and software buyer Volaris Group in the Delaware Chancery Court, alleging they structured the company's sale to strip away his contractual rights and leave him with no recovery on more than $21 million in debt and equity-related interests....
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