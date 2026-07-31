New NCAA Eligibility Rule Challenged In NC By 53 Athletes
By David Steele ( July 31, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A group of 53 college basketball players told a North Carolina state court on Friday that their careers will be unjustly ended if enforcement of NCAA rules excluding them from the new five-year eligibility window is not halted....
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