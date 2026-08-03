10th Circ. Denies Challenge To SEC's AML Enforcement Power
By Sydney Price ( August 3, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday upheld the dismissal of Scottsdale Capital Advisors' lawsuit accusing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of unlawfully enforcing federal anti-money laundering reporting requirements against its affiliate, determining that the enforcement action could not be challenged under the Administrative Procedure Act....
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