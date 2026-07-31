Case Challenging Ban On 'Conversion Therapy' Reopened
By Rachel Riley ( July 31, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has partly revived a family therapist's constitutional challenge of the state's prohibition on a practice commonly known as conversion therapy in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's March decision finding that a similar Colorado ban amounted to viewpoint discrimination against a Christian counselor....
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