Atty Sanctioned Over Confidential Info In Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( July 31, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge sanctioned an attorney Friday representing a Black travel nurse who said she was racially harassed on the job, ruling punishment was necessary after the lawyer ignored warnings that the nurse's complaint contained confidential discovery information and published the suit to the docket anyway....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.