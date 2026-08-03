FTC Deadlock Means Quantum Chips Merger Goes Untouched
By Bryan Koenig ( August 3, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's two remaining members offered a peek Friday into the limitations of downsizing from a full five-member FTC after President Donald Trump fired its two Democrats last year: a split vote meant the agency had to effectively approve a $1.8 billion quantum computing merger without imposing conditions....
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