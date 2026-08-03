Fla. Judge Faces Hearing Over Political Donation Penalty

By Rose Krebs ( August 3, 2026, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida state court judge was unable to reach an agreement over how she will be sanctioned for violating a rule regarding political donations, so her disciplinary case will be sent back for a hearing before the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission....
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