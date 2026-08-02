Mich. Justices Say Enbridge Line 5 Permits Need Reevaluation
By Melanie Dorsey ( August 2, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court threw out state regulators' approval of Enbridge Energy LP's proposed Line 5 tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac, ruling that the Michigan Public Service Commission failed to properly analyze the project's environmental impacts under the Michigan Environmental Protection Act and must reconsider the application. ...
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