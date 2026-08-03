Conn. Court Denies Health Worker Privacy Suit Coverage Bid

By Danielle Ferguson ( August 3, 2026, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has said a homeowner's insurer does not owe her coverage in a lawsuit alleging she shared a patient's treatment information while she was at home, finding that her alleged actions fall under a business exclusion because she used her employment to access the private information....
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