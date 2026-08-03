Wanhua To Pay $7.75M To End Polyurethane Price-Fixing Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 3, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Wanhua Chemical (America) Co. has agreed to pay $7.75 million to settle claims in a sprawling litigation accusing several companies of colluding to manipulate the prices of chemicals used to make polyurethane, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed in Pennsylvania federal court....
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