Veteran M&A Atty Named A&O Shearman's LA Office Head

By Adrian Cruz ( August 6, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Allen Overy Shearman Sterling announced that an experienced mergers and acquisitions and private equity attorney from Sidley Austin LLP has joined the firm in Los Angeles, where she has also been named office managing partner....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.