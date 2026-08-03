Lindberg Wants Special Master DQ'd Amid Restitution Fight

By Hayley Fowler ( August 3, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Greg Lindberg wants to disqualify the special master tasked with mapping his assets and recommending restitution in his sweeping fraud case, alleging the special master sold a high-value asset for pennies on the dollar and has been given too much power....
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