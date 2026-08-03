Canada Imposes Temporary Cabinet Tariff But Exempts US

By Jack McLoone ( August 3, 2026, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Certain wood cabinets and vanities will be subject to a 25% surtax when imported into Canada under a temporary provision designed to protect the country's softwood lumber industry, though the Canadian government said a number of countries' imports — including the U.S. — are exempt....
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