Linqto Customers Can't Force Turnover Of Crypto Co. Shares

By Alex Wittenberg ( August 4, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge rejected motions by Linqto customers that sought an order forcing the investment platform to hand over shares in crypto company Circle Internet Group Inc., ruling that the customers' requests were legally deficient....
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