Trump Debarment Threat Calls For Targeted Defense Plan

By Ashley Callen and David Robbins ( August 5, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's July 19 Truth Social directive ordering "federal suspension and debarment officials" to investigate the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine over its climate science work could have real consequences....
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