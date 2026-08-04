Calif. Justices Back Gilead Over Nondefective Drug Liability

By Lauren Berg ( August 3, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Monday held that Gilead Sciences Inc. shouldn't face a negligence claim alleging it declined to market a safer HIV drug in order to maximize profits from an older drug with more harmful side effects, rejecting a novel theory that would expose drugmakers to broader liability....
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