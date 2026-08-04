Food Safety Group Says Tribe Needn't Join Fish Farm Suit
By Corey Rothauser ( August 4, 2026, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Center for Food Safety and Wild Fish Conservancy have urged a Washington federal judge to reject Pacific Seafood's argument that the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation must be joined in their Clean Water Act suit over three Columbia River fish farms....
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