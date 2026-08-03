ABA To Assess Aggressive BigLaw Campus Recruitment

By Emily Sawicki ( August 3, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association's policymaking body on Monday approved a resolution sponsored by law students seeking reprieve from increasingly early BigLaw recruitment drives and clarified rules regarding client confidentiality and prosecutorial responsibility, some of the first votes taken on day one of its annual meeting....
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