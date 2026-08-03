9th Circ. Revives Claims Over FDA, USDA 'FODMAP' Labeling
By Lauren Berg ( August 3, 2026, 11:32 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday partially revived a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture over federal regulations restricting food companies from labeling products with information about difficult-to-digest sugars known as "FODMAPs."...
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