Albright Tells Inventors That Attys Should Talk A Lot Less

By Theresa Schliep ( October 1, 2026, 11:23 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. District Judge Alan Albright told attendees at a US Inventor conference Thursday that litigators should speak less in jury trials, while current and former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office leadership highlighted the agency's overhaul to patent challenges and touted its reduction of the backlog....
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